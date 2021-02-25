Twitter reveals ‘Super Follow’ paid service, new groups feature, more at Analyst Day event

- Feb. 25th 2021 10:14 am PT

0

During an Analyst event today, Twitter revealed at least part of the paid subscription service it’s been working on for some time. It’s called “Super Follow” and will allow users to get exclusive content, deals, and community access to creators for $4.99/month. Other announcements include the testing of a new groups feature, “Safety mode,” company growth goals, and more.

The most interesting announcement today may be the new “Super Follow” feature that will give an opportunity for creators and more the ability to directly monetize their audience on Twitter. It will compete with existing services like Patreon and OnlyFans.

Twitter shared several screenshots of the new feature at its Analyst Day. Perks will include “Supporter badge, Subscriber-only Newletters, Exclusive content, Deals & discounts, Community access.”

The Super Follow subscriptions will go for $4.99/month with the option to “Cancel anytime.”

Noted by The Information’s Alex Heath, one big change beyond the wide-ranging creators, public figures, businesses, and more that would likely use Super Follow is that reporters using the feature to charge for content could significantly impact publications around the world.

The event also gave a sneak peek at a new groups feature that Twitter is going to start testing:

Spotted by The Verge, Twitter also shared that it is working on a new “Safety mode” that will automatically block and mute accounts that are abusing its rules.

Today included the announcement of some new goals Twitter is looking to hit by 2023. These include the aim to “at least double total annual revenue from $3.7 billion in 2020 to $7.5 billion or more in 2023,” get to “315M or more mDAU in Q4 2023.”

We haven’t heard any concrete details on when Twitter is shooting to launch these new features, but it recently ramped up hiring for what we now know is the Super Follow feature.

Check out more from Twitter’s Analyst Day on its Investor Relations page and this hashtag.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter is a social networking site that was created in 2006. Users send "tweets" to let people know what they are doing. It was created by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.