Twitter reveals ‘Super Follow’ paid service, new groups feature, more at Analyst Day event

During an Analyst event today, Twitter revealed at least part of the paid subscription service it’s been working on for some time. It’s called “Super Follow” and will allow users to get exclusive content, deals, and community access to creators for $4.99/month. Other announcements include the testing of a new groups feature, “Safety mode,” company growth goals, and more.

The most interesting announcement today may be the new “Super Follow” feature that will give an opportunity for creators and more the ability to directly monetize their audience on Twitter. It will compete with existing services like Patreon and OnlyFans.

Twitter shared several screenshots of the new feature at its Analyst Day. Perks will include “Supporter badge, Subscriber-only Newletters, Exclusive content, Deals & discounts, Community access.”

The Super Follow subscriptions will go for $4.99/month with the option to “Cancel anytime.”

“$4,99/month – Cancel anytime”: Twitter arbeitet an einer “Super Follow”-Funktion, mit der man direkt auf der Plattform Geld verdienen kann. Hier sind die ersten Screenshots, via @TwitterIR: pic.twitter.com/hPiq27Ov5U — Martin Hoffmann (@martinhoffmann) February 25, 2021

Noted by The Information’s Alex Heath, one big change beyond the wide-ranging creators, public figures, businesses, and more that would likely use Super Follow is that reporters using the feature to charge for content could significantly impact publications around the world.

Reporters being about to paywall their tweets is going to shake up so many newsrooms — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) February 25, 2021

The event also gave a sneak peek at a new groups feature that Twitter is going to start testing:

Twitter announces Communities, like Facebook Groups but on Twitter (they’ve started working on it in the web app since at least few weeks ago) https://t.co/5YBmEfgsUn pic.twitter.com/JlkrZNjLBo — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 25, 2021

Twitter plans to start testing something that looks *a lot* like groups. pic.twitter.com/iFw6OFegOP — Karissa Bell (@karissabe) February 25, 2021

Spotted by The Verge, Twitter also shared that it is working on a new “Safety mode” that will automatically block and mute accounts that are abusing its rules.

Today included the announcement of some new goals Twitter is looking to hit by 2023. These include the aim to “at least double total annual revenue from $3.7 billion in 2020 to $7.5 billion or more in 2023,” get to “315M or more mDAU in Q4 2023.”

We haven’t heard any concrete details on when Twitter is shooting to launch these new features, but it recently ramped up hiring for what we now know is the Super Follow feature.

Check out more from Twitter’s Analyst Day on its Investor Relations page and this hashtag.

We’ve set ambitious goals and a clear strategy to accelerate innovation and growth. #TWTRAnalystDay pic.twitter.com/U1WnhimXs3 — Twitter Investor Relations (@TwitterIR) February 25, 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: