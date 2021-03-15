Twitter Spaces will soon have a ‘Tip Jar’ to let users support content creators with donations [U]

As Twitter plans to release its new Spaces audio feature to all users starting next month, the company has been implementing new features to make the platform more interesting for content creators. 9to5Mac has found additional evidence on iOS that Twitter is developing a “Tip Jar” feature to let Spaces users support content creators with donations.

The new Tip Jar option will be found within a live Spaces, and it can be integrated with popular payment services like Bandcamp, Patreon, Venmo, and Cash App. Once this option goes live, people listening to a Spaces on Twitter will be able to easily send money to the host of the conversation.

Twitter Spaces is Twitter’s answer to Clubhouse, a new social network that is entirely based on live audio chats. Spaces has been in development for some time, but now Twitter is pushing the expansion of its new audio platform as the feature is expected to be available to all users in April.

This also follows a recent announcement by Twitter that revealed its plans for a paid subscription service called “Super Follow,” which will allow users to get exclusive content from other users by paying $4.99 per month. However, it’s unclear when these features will be available to users.

While this is a clear attempt to increase Twitter’s revenue, both Super Follow and Tip Jar should make the social network even more interesting for creators, as they will be able to monetize their content more easily.

Update: Although 9to5Mac initially found evidence about the new Tip Jar feature, Twitter confirmed to AdWeek that it has been testing this option with a small number of users.

