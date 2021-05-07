9to5Mac Daily: May 07, 2021 – AirTag review, Epic vs Apple recap

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Crypto Pro: Bitcoin / crypto ticker and portfolio. Get a month of Premium with code 9TO5MAC.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- AirTag review: An easy-to-use item tracker empowered by a network of a billion iPhone users
- Emails reveal Apple’s attempts to stop Netflix from dropping App Store In-App Purchase support
- Apple runs App Store with 78% profit margin, according to court testimony
- Apple and Epic once planned a subscription bundle combining Fortnite Crew, Apple Music, and Apple TV+
- New emails show Steve Jobs referred to Facebook as ‘Fecebook’ amid App Store conflict
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Follow Benjamin:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.