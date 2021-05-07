We reviewed the Kensington StudioDock back in March, describing it as an impressive iPad dock offering a plethora of I/O options. Unfortunately for anyone hoping to use it with the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the company has stated that it is not compatible …

The StudioDock lifts either the 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro up to a comfortable viewing height for desktop use, and provides the tablets with a wide range of input and output ports.

Rapid charging via USB-C at 37.5W

Gigabit Ethernet

3 x USB-A ports (5V/0.9A)

HDMI 2.0 for 4K output

DC 20V power input

1 x USB-C port (5V3A/9V2A)

UHS-II SD 4.0 reader

3.5mm audio jack

Qi chargers for iPhone (7.5W) and AirPods (5W)

Apple Watch charging with optional add-on

We were impressed, though did note that it’s a pricy beast at $399.99 for the larger model.

The Kensington StudioDock provides a full-featured desktop docking solution for iPad users. Its wealth of I/O options makes it so that you can connect an iPad, and more or less have a full desktop workstation at your disposal […] If you’re a prolific iPad user who uses Apple’s tablet as a main computer or laptop replacement, then the StudioDock is probably the best docking station option available. Not only is it handy for the sheer amount of I/O that it presents, but it also comes with convenient 120-degree tilt and 90-degree rotation options as well […] But it’s also worth noting that some users may find the $379.99/$399.99 asking price a bit too much. Casual iPad users, in particular, will balk at such a price point, but prolific iPad users who regularly use their tablets as their main personal computers, will likely see value in such a well-built I/O-laden package.

You can check out the video below for a detailed look at it.

Unfortunately for those who have just bought the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Tim Chaten spotted the small-print on the Kensington StudioDock web page.

Not compatible with the 2021 iPad Pro 12.9″

Since the note is specific to the larger model, which is marginally thicker than the 11-inch 2021 and older models, the only reason I can think of for the compatibility issue is that the support tab at the bottom is too tight a fit. As my colleague Chance Miller observed, maybe next time don’t launch a $400 iPad accessory at a time when all the rumors are pointing to new models on the way …

