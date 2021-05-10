Apple seeds developers with macOS 11.4 beta 3

After one week since the release of macOS 11.4 beta 2, Apple is now seeding developers with the third beta of macOS Big Sur 11.4.

While macOS 11.3 comes with new sorting options in Reminders, the ability to set audio output to Stereo HomePods as default, and support for the latest Xbox/PlayStation controllers, autoplay in Apple Music, and more, macOS 11.4 beta brings expanded GPU support.

The OTA for the macOS 11.4 beta 3 should start showing up in System Preferences > Software Update if you’re enrolled in the developer or public beta program (keep refreshing if you don’t see it yet). You can also download it manually on Apple’s Developer site.

The macOS 11.4 beta comes with expanded GPU support for “cards based on the AMD Navi RDNA2 architecture (6800, 6800XT, and 6900XT).”

macOS 11.4 beta 3 lands with build number 20F5065a. We’ll be looking out for any more changes or new features that come with the latest software.

As we approach WWDC 2021, this could be one of the latest versions of macOS Big Sur, which brought redesigned apps, support for the M1 Macs, a brand new Control Center, lighter window appearance, and more.

