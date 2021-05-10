New Kensington StudioDock on the way for 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro

- May. 10th 2021 4:01 am PT

We’ve learned that a new Kensington StudioDock is in the works, after it turned out that the model for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro isn’t compatible with the 2021 model

Background

The StudioDock lifts the iPad to a comfortable level for desktop use, and adds a wide range of I/O ports. We were impressed when we reviewed it a couple of months ago.

The Kensington StudioDock provides a full-featured desktop docking solution for iPad users. Its wealth of I/O options makes it so that you can connect an iPad, and more or less have a full desktop workstation at your disposal […]

If you’re a prolific iPad user who uses Apple’s tablet as a main computer or laptop replacement, then the StudioDock is probably the best docking station option available. Not only is it handy for the sheer amount of I/O that it presents, but it also comes with convenient 120-degree tilt and 90-degree rotation options as well […]

But it’s also worth noting that some users may find the $379.99/$399.99 asking price a bit too much. Casual iPad users, in particular, will balk at such a price point, but prolific iPad users who regularly use their tablets as their main personal computers, will likely see value in such a well-built I/O-laden package.

However, Kensington added a note to the product description advising that it’s not compatible with the 2021 12.9-inch model.

New Kensington StudioDock on the way

We speculated at the time that this was likely due to the extra thickness of the latest model, and Kensington has confirmed this in an email.

I wanted to confirm that you are correct in the fact that the new 2021 iPad Pro 12.9” is incompatible with the current StudioDock because it is thicker in size than the 2018-2020 models (6.4mm vs. 5.9mm).

The company also told us the good news – that it will be launching a new version designed for the 2021 model. Timing on this isn’t yet known.

