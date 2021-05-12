We’re halfway through the week and rounding up all of today’s best deals, which are headlined by a 2021 low on AirPods Max. That’s alongside an up to 38% off Anker Gold Box iPhone accessory sale and as much as $74 off Apple’s latest iPad Air. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Max fall to best price of the year

Authorized Apple retailer Expercom is currently offering Apple’s AirPods Max for $519 in several styles. Normally fetching $549, today’s offer is only the third notable price cut since release, beats our previous mention for the Amazon low by $13, and is the best price of the year.

Apple’s new AirPods Max bring many of the features that have been staples in its true wireless earbuds to an over-ear design that’s backed by the H1 chip. Alongside stellar active noise cancellation and support for spatial audio, you’re also looking at 20-hour playback, Hey Siri support, and a premium design comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling, yet pricy offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter.

Amazon launches 38% off Anker Gold Box sale

Woot via Amazon is offering up to 38% off Anker accessories, power banks, and Lightning cables. One standout is the Anker PowerCore Fusion 10000 USB-C 20W Portable Charger for $34. Regularly $46, this is a 25% price drop and the lowest price we can find.

This Anker PowerCore Fusion combines a 10000mAh portable power bank with a dual-port wall charger into a single unit. Alongside the USB-A port, you’ll find a 20W USB-C jack “designed to give the latest iPhone a 50% charge in just 30 minutes.” According to Anker, you can also charge a smartphone several times over while providing plenty of juice for iPads and other devices as well.

Save up to $74 on Apple’s latest iPad Air

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air, taking as much as $74 off a selection of configurations. Across the board, you’re looking at everything from the base models to Wi-Fi + Cellular versions, higher-tier storage capacities, and just about all of the colorways available from $599. These discounts either match or beat our previous mentions and are some of the best prices of the year.

If the launch of Brydge’s new Air MAX+ case has you thinking it’s time to upgrade to Apple’s latest iPad Air, today’s discount certainly helps. You’re looking at a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories. Powered by the new A14 Bionic processor, there’s also the grand return of Touch ID in the power button, alongside 256GB of storage, USB-C charging, and up to 10-hour battery life. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage.

