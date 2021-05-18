‘Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition’ launches for the iPad

Larian Studios is releasing today ‘Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition’ for the iPad. The RPG game that debuted in 2017 on the Windows platform had already been ported to the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and macOS, and now, it’s on the iPad.

‘Divinity: Original Sin 2’ lets you explore a vast and layered world of Rivellon alone or in a party of up to four players.

Create a hero and change a world. A flesh-eating Elf, an Imperial Lizard or an Undead, risen from the grave? Discover how the world reacts differently to who – or what – you are.

According to the developer, the game experience is “finally on iPad” and with “no compromise.” ‘Divinity: Original Sin 2’ needs at least 18GB of free space to install the full game, and the number of iPads supported is very limited:

iPad Pro 11 (2021)

iPad Pro 12.9 (2021)

iPad Air (2020)

iPad Pro 11 (2020)

iPad Pro 12.9 (2020)

iPad Pro 11 (2018)

iPad Pro 12.9 (2018)

‘Divinity: Original Sin 2’ supports game controllers and has Game Center capabilities, as well as iCloud sync for your saved games. Here are all the features the game has:

Play how you like: Featuring touch controls, mouse & keyboard, and with support for connected devices.

Venture alone, or as two players on a single device. Or, go online and play as a party of up to four. Drop-in, drop-out co-op means the choice is yours.

Seamless split-screen means two players can play at opposite ends of the world without any loading screens, whenever they like.

Invite, matchmake, and gain achievements through Game Center and use the iCloud for your savegames.

Cross-save across multiple devices, and cross-play between Mac and iPad. Play on the go, with a friend on Mac, for example!

Unlimited freedom to explore and experiment. Go anywhere, talk to anyone, and interact with everything! Kill any NPC without sacrificing your progress, and speak to every animal. Even ghosts might be hiding a secret or two.

Choose your race and origin. Choose from 6 unique origin characters with their own backgrounds and quests, or create your own as a Human, Lizard, Elf, Dwarf, or Undead. All choices have consequences.

‘Divinity: Original Sin 2’ is available for $24.99 on the App Store here. Check the launch trailer of the game in the video below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: