Facebook for iOS introduces ‘Live Shopping Fridays’ video feature

Facebook announced today a new way to shop on its platform with Live Shopping Fridays. With this new feature, users will be able to “enjoy shoppable live videos from beauty and fashion brands.”

Facebook says that companies such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Alleyoop, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Clinique Dermalogica, Dolce Vita, Sephora, and ZOX are signing up for the platform.

For shoppers, this means you can discover the latest products from your favorite brands and ask questions about size, fit and tips in real time. And for brands, Live Shopping offers a chance to build relationships with customers, provide new entertaining content, answer questions and streamline the purchase process through convenient checkout with Shops.

The Live Shopping Fridays will start this week and go through every Friday until July 16. It’s possible to tune in to the Live Shopping streams on each brand’s Facebook Page or visiting the Shop tab here.

Each Friday, three brands will go live around a common theme: Glow Up, New Fashion Finds, and Self Care Spotlight.

Glow Up – May 21, June 11 and July 2, 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM PT/3:00 PM – 4:30 PM PT

New Fashion Finds – May 28, June 18, and July 9, 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM PT/3:00 PM – 4:30 PM PT

Self Care Spotlight – June 4, June 25, and July 16, 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM PT/3:00 PM – 4:30 PM PT

This feature comes after Apple unveiled its new App Tracking Transparency policy. Recently, Facebook started asking users to allow the platform to give personalize ads to them while also launching a campaign about how personalized ads help bolster small businesses.

With Live Shopping Fridays, this is the first time Facebook promotes a live stream for users to shop and interact with brands.

