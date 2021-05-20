Audiobooks are coming to Spotify following partnership with Storytel

Following its expansion into the podcast segment, Spotify is now investing in audiobooks for its platform. The company announced on Thursday a new partnership with Storytel Group that will bring audiobooks to its users.

The announcement made on Storytel’s official website says that its catalog with more than 500,00 audiobooks will be available later this year on Spotify. It’s important to note, however, that the Storytel catalog will not be included with the Spotify Premium subscription and still requires a standalone subscription.

The partnership with Spotify enhances Storytel’s distribution and accentuates our vision of making the world a more creative and empathetic place by making stories accessible to anyone, anywhere and at any time. In practise, the partnership means that consumers who sign up for a Storytel subscription will be able to enjoy a world of stories and audiobooks not only via the Storytel platform but also on Spotify.

According to both companies, this integration will initially be available in 25 countries (although Storytel is available in 30 regions), but it’s unclear which ones these are. This comes after Amazon announced more investment in Audible, which now lets users buy audiobooks directly from the app.

“By utilizing the Spotify Open Access Platform, Storytel will be able to deliver its premium audiobooks offering to their audience using Spotify’s best-in-class platform, all while retaining direct control over their relationship to their audience.”

With music, podcasts, live audio chats, and now audiobooks, Spotify takes another step forward to becoming a single multimedia hub.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: