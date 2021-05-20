Twitter updates its API to give third-party clients access to ‘Likes’ data and more

- May. 20th 2021 12:55 pm PT

0

Twitter has slowly been upgrading its API after drastically stripping it down back in 2018. The company announced its new API last July and released it to developers shortly thereafter. Now, Twitter has announced an update to the API to bring two new features.

First off, Twitter says that the API update adds support for showing who Liked a tweet. This is currently a limitation in third-party Twitter clients using the new API, such as Tweetbot. Twitter explains:

Liking Tweets is one of the core features people use to engage in the public conversation on Twitter. With endpoints in our Likes lookup endpoint group, you can see a list of accounts that have liked a specified Tweet, or which Tweets a specified account has liked. You could use these endpoints to understand what kind of content a specified account or group of accounts Likes, or study how information spreads across Twitter.

Secondly, Twitter is upgrading the API to give third-party clients access block lists as well:

Blocking users is a core security feature on Twitter. Using blocks lookup, you can see who you or an authenticated user has blocked. This can be useful for determining how you interact with a given account.

Tweetbot 6 was released back in January with support for the new Twitter API. This means that Tweetbot will soon be able to tap into these new API features, and you’ll be able to see details on Likes and Blocks in the Tweetbot app.

What other features are you still hoping that Twitter adds back to its API for third-party apps? Personally, I’m still holding out for streaming support. Let us know what you think down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter is a social networking site that was created in 2006. Users send "tweets" to let people know what they are doing. It was created by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.