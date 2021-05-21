Live blog: Apple CEO Tim Cook testifies in Epic legal battle

Apple CEO Tim Cook is rounding out a trio of senior-level executive testimonies in the ongoing legal battle with Epic Games. Following testimonies from Phil Schiller and Craig Federighi, Cook is taking the stand this morning. Read on as we live blog Cook’s testimony as it happens.

Apple has promised that Tim Cook will testify for one hour for examination with Apple lawyers and face 30 minutes of cross examination from Epic lawyers. The company says that Cook’s testimony will focus on: Apple’s corporate values; Apple’s business and operations; development and launch of the App Store; competition faced by Apple.

Cook’s testimony follows appearances from Phil Schiller and Craig Federighi. Schiller’s testimony focused on the early days of the App Store, how Apple enforces its App Store guidelines, and other similar topics. Federighi focused on security, underscoring how the App Store helps protect iPhone and iPad users.

Live Blog: Tim Cook’s testimony

Refresh for more, newest updates will be added to the top of the bulleted list below…

Epic’s lawyer is pressing Cook on App Store Search Ads as they relate to an email chain about improving discoverability in the App Store. Cook says Apple also offers the editorial Today tab

Now we’re moving onto cross examination from Epic’s counsel Gary Bornstein

What would it mean if Epic prevailed and alternative app stores were allowed on the iPhone? “It’d be terrible for the user. We review 100,000 apps per week, and we reject 40,000.” Turning off app review would turn the App Store into a “toxic mess”

Cook is now giving us an accounting lesson, detailing various ways for calculating margin and P&L

Apple’s lawyer and Cook are now analyzing a document that Epic presented as evidence, the document is sealed but it seemingly pertains to some internal numbers on operating margins. Cook denies that the documents show anything about profit and loss for individual businesses.

Cook says that be believes the App Store is profitable, but does not have a specific number.

Cook says that Apple does not track profit and loss for individual businesses within Apple. Cook says that Steve Jobs told him a story once that he found Apple losing a billion dollars a year, but all the divisions had made money.

Cook says that he does not think the availability of iMessage on the iPhone has kept people form switching to Android.

Cook says that Apple offers tools that help customers switch from Android to iPhone, and that Android manufacturers offer similar tools for the opposite scenario.

Apple’s lawyer asks Cook about an email from Steve Jobs about “locking customers into” the Apple ecosystem. Cook says it’s about making the products work well together so customers don’t want to leave.

Apple’s lawyer asks Cook about the term “sticky.” Cook says “it means to have such a high customer satisfaction that people don’t want to leave,” but says he doesn’t hear it used internally at Apple often.

“We’re making efforts to get Android people to switch to iPhone,” Cook says while laughing.

Cook says Apple does not make it difficult for iPhone users to switch to Android. Cites Data Transfer Project for moving photos from Apple to Google.

“I’m not a gamer,” Cook says when asked about competitor app stores such as Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo.

iPhone has “high 30s” percentage share in the United States.

Cook explains that Apple has a 15% share of smartphone market worldwide, Android is dominant. “Samsung, Vivo, Opposite, Huawei, Google, there’s a whole list of different fierce competitors.”

On why developers can’t link to other payment methods: “It would be akin to Apple down at Best Buy saying ‘Best Buy, put in a sign there where we are advertising that you can go across the street and get an iPhone.'”

Cook recapping the days of software before the App Store, how the App Store differs from the competition

“That was in the back of my mind, but the primary reason was COVID,” Cook says when asked if potential antitrust regulation was a factor in launching Small Business Program.

Cook says “the primary reason was COVID” when deciding why to drop the App Store commission to 15% for those making under $1 million

85% of the apps on the App Store are free and therefore pay no commission. Other apps pay either 15% or 30%.

Cook and Apple’s lawyer are going over Apple financial documents, showing the increase each year in R&D spending. Pointing out that this increase in R&D spending benefits the App Store.

Cook says that Apple has massively invested in R&D, including in ways to improve the App Store

Cook and Apple’s lawyer are discussing an email chain between Tim Cook, Eddy Cue, and Phil Schiller about improving app review from 2015

On mistakes slipping past app review: “You will find mistakes we’ve made, but if you back up and look at it in the scheme of things, we do a really good job.”

Cook says he does not believe third-parties could perform app review as effectively as Apple can

“You can see in third-party data that if you look at the malware that’s on iOS vs. Android vs. Windows, it’s literally an off-the-chart level of difference. There’s about 1-2% of the malware is on the iPhone vs. around 30-40% on Android and another 30-40% on Windows. It’s quite a difference.”

“You have a phone in your pocket most of the time and you want instant service. We felt both the use cases and the threat profile would eventually be much greater because of the number of iPhones on the market, so we created the app review process.”

Cook discussing the App Store vs web apps, how the iPhone experience compares to the Mac

On developer response to privacy features: “Some applaud it, some are not happy with it. We listen, we’re making decisions in the best interest of the user. Sometimes there’s a conflict between what the developer wants and what the user wants.”

Cook recapping what Apple does to protect user privacy: Intelligent Tracking Prevention, App Tracking Transparency, App Store nutrition labels

“In the case of the App Store, we review every app that goes on the store. There can be malicious things that occur, things that vacuum up people’s data, malware, the list is pretty long.”

“Technology has the ability to vacuum up all kinds of data from people. We like to provide people tools to circumvent that.”

“We take a lot of the complexity of technology away from the user and make things simple and not complex.”

“We have a maniacal focus on the user.”

$100 billion invested in R&D since the start of the iPhone development, $50 billion in the last 3 years

Apple’s counsel Veronica S. Moye of GIbson Dunn is examining Cook

Cook has been sworn in and is recapping his role at Apple, his education, and his career before joining Apple

Cook is expected to take the stand shortly once administrative tasks are wrapped up

Tim Cook has entered the building, donning the Apple Face Mask:

Tim Cook just arrived from back entrance looking happy and waved. Photo by @nrnriggio pic.twitter.com/mlwQESXG5D — Emily Chang (@emilychangtv) May 21, 2021

Well, Tim Cook sneakily entered the courthouse through a side entrance through the garage, rather than the main public entrance. There will be some very annoyed TV producers today. pic.twitter.com/EdHsEo0AzT — Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) May 21, 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: