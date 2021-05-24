Apple’s Beats Studio Buds receive FCC approval after being revealed in iOS 14.6

The iOS 14.6 RC released to developers and public beta users last week revealed an unannounced new pair of Beats Studio Buds earbuds. Now, those earbuds have officially received FCC approval, further suggesting that an official announcement could be imminent.

The FCC filing was first spotted by the folks at MyHealthyApple. The filing does not reveal any additional information about the features or design of the headphones, but rather servers as additional corroboration and indication of an impending release.

As we reported last week, the Beats Studio Buds feature a truly wireless design paired with a smart charging case. The headphones will also feature Noise Cancellation support and be available in multiple colors.

According to the internal iOS 14.6 files, Apple is working on new earbuds under the Beats brand called “Beats Studio Buds.” Just like AirPods, these are completely wireless earphones that come with a smart charging case. Based on what we found, Beats Studio Buds will also feature an Apple chip to offer instant pairing and the “Hey, Siri” feature. Compared to the current Powerbeats Pro, Beats’ new earbuds will be much more compact. The codes also reveal that Beats Studio Buds will have Noise Cancellation.

With references and assets in iOS 14.6 and newfound FCC approval, it seems that Beats Studio Buds will be released sooner rather than later. Official pricing information remains unclear, but for comparison, the Powerbeats Pro regularly go for $199.

