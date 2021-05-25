Cardhop contacts app adds widgets and more, now bundled Fantastical premium subscription

Popular contacts management app Cardhop from Flexibits is out today with a big update. Version 2.0 of the slick app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac comes with widgets, business card scanning, a new “Relationships” feature, and more. And for Fantastical subscribers, Cardhop is now included for free.

Cardhop offers natural language input to make it super quick and easy to add, edit, and work with your contacts. And it automatically uses your built-in contacts so there’s literally no set up. Cardhop also works with Google, Office 365, and Exchange directories.

With Cardhop 2.0, the software gains valuable new features like widgets, the ability to add attachments to contacts, business card scanning, support to “Invite with Fantastical,” and an all-new “Relationships” feature.

Better yet, for all users who are already Fantastical subscribers, Cardhop 2.0 is now included at no cost.

“We designed Cardhop to be the contacts app you’ll actually want to use,” said Michael Simmons, CEO & President of Flexibits. “The new Cardhop makes interacting with your contacts even more of a joy, and with Flexibits Premium, all premium features of Cardhop and Fantastical are included without requiring multiple subscriptions.”

The new Relationships feature gives users the ability to view family trees and organization charts along with setting relationships between contacts. It also works with co-workers on Office 365 and Google.

Business card scanning means Cardhop 2.0 can automatically create a new contact after taking a picture of a card and also include an image of it for the contact.

Customizable widgets are also sure to be a hit with users to able to quickly access contacts from their home screens to perform actions or view info.

Cardhop 2.0 and Fantastical are both free downloads from the App Store. To get all the features, Flexibits offers a free 14-day trial for the Premium subscription. After that, the great software duo runs $4.99/month or $39.99/year ($3.33/month). There is also a Family Sharing plan from $7.99/month or $64.99/year.

Check out an overview of the new update in the video below:

