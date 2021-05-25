Poll: Now that the M1 iMac is available, what do you think of the new design?

When Apple announced the colorful new M1 iMac last month, the design turned out to be somewhat polarizing. Now that it’s been over a month since the iMac was unveiled, and the first orders have arrived to customers, what do you think of the design? Have your opinions shifted since Apple’s event on April 20?

As we’ve covered in detail, this is a major milestone for the iMac, marking its first major redesign in over a decade. The new design has come first to the 24-inch model, which replaces the 21.5-inch size, but Apple is also working on a larger version that could come as soon as later this year.

The new iMac is available in seven different colors: blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple. With the exception of the silver, the iMac colors are two-tone, with a more pastel shade around the chin and foot, and a bolder color on the back.

There are two different components to the iMac design that have made it controversial: the chin and the white/gray bezels. Apple has justified the chin, explaining that the chin is where the actual computer is located. As for the gray bezels, Colleen Novielli, a senior product marketing manager for the Mac at Apple, explained:

The borders are meant to complement the typical home design, for one, and blend into the background. The light gray borders are awesome. The lack of the stark contrast provides a more seamless experience for the user.

Personally, I’m quite fond of the new iMac design. As I wrote in my hands-on coverage yesterday, I opted for the blue iMac and I love the little touches throughout the experience that nod at the blue design. This includes the color-matched accessories, accent colors in macOS, and the braided Lightning cable. Maybe I’ll change my opinion once I see a space gray iMac Pro with Apple Silicon inside, but for now, the 24-inch iMac is wonderful.

What do you think of the iMac design? Has your opinion changed since Apple officially revealed the iMac last month? As always, real-world pictures of a new Apple device can often affect opinions more so than Apple event photography. Let us know what you think in the poll below and down in the comments.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: