MindNode for iPad and iPhone gets new outline features to improve your visual brainstorms

Back in January, popular mind mapping software MindNode for Mac got a new set of outlining features. Today those handy tools are arriving on iPad and iPhone with the ability to add, edit, and remove nodes right from the hierarchical view.

The MindNode 2021.2 update for iPad and iPhone includes side-by-side outlining with mind mapping as well as a full-screen outline option for a more versatile experience.

With outlining, you can add, remove, indent, and outdent nodes directly as well as dragging and dropping to reorganize in the hierarchical view. And the feature on iPhone and iPad works with touch, trackpad, external keyboard, and Apple Pencil.

The feature on iOS/iPadOS also comes with a refreshed design:

The outline has been updated with a fresh visual design. The new, linear representation makes it easier to distinguish node levels and identify the structure of your thoughts.

The new outline functionality on MindNode for iPhone and iPad is part of the Plus subscription that runs $2.49/month or $19.99/year. But MindNode is a free download from the App Store to try out before committing to the premium version.

Full 2021.2 release notes:

OUTLINING (PLUS) Capture your thoughts in a hierarchical form directly in the outline. Add, remove, indent, and outdent Nodes. Rearrange your ideas by dragging and dropping. Edit your mind map and outline side-by-side. OUTLINE INTERACTION (PLUS) Choose the interaction that works best for you. Outlining supports touch, an external keyboard, or a trackpad. You can also use Scribble with Apple Pencil to add your ideas. OUTLINE DESIGN The outline has been updated with a fresh visual design. The new, linear representation makes it easier to distinguish node levels and identify the structure of your thoughts. OUTLINE IMPROVEMENTS (PLUS) • Added support for displaying the mind map on an external display while using the outline in full-screen mode • Added a “Show on Mind Map” action to reveal the node on the mind map • Added support for indenting and outdenting using gestures – swipe a row to the left or right • MindNode will now remember if a document was closed using the full-screen outline or mind map • Improved searching in the outline by adding a hint to remove filters to view more results IMPROVEMENTS • Added the Export action to the Actions panel • Improved how exporting documents as an image behaves when the file size is too large • Disabled node sorting actions during text editing

