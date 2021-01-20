MindNode for Mac gains new outline features to better organize and edit your visual brainstorms

MindNode is one of the most popular Mac/iOS apps for visual brainstorming and mind mapping and the Mac version has received nice update today with new outline features. The new capabilities make it easy add, edit, and remove nodes right from the hierarchical view.

MindNode version 2021.1 for Mac brings side by side outlining and mind mapping for a more versatile experience. The outline view has also received a design update.

For outlining, you can now add, remove, indent, and outdent nodes directly as well as dragging and dropping to reorganize in the hierarchical view.

This highly requested feature from MindNode users will be very welcome and will also be coming to iPad and iPhone in the future.

The new outline features on MindNode for Mac are part of the Plus subscription that runs $2.49/month or $19.99/year. You can try MindNode Plus free for 14-days and there’s also a totally free version if you want longer than two weeks to get your feet wet with MindNode.

Full release notes:

OUTLINING [PLUS]

Capture your thoughts in a hierarchical form directly in the Outline. Add, remove, indent, and outdent Nodes. Rearrange your ideas by dragging and dropping. Edit your mind map and outline side-by-side. DESIGN

The Outline has been updated with a fresh visual design. The new, linear representation makes it easier to distinguish node levels and identify the structure of your thoughts. IMPROVEMENTS

• Improved color pickers in the Inspector

• Improved support for files from other apps that use Markdown

• Fixed an issue where the Inspector would close when the icon of the open section was clicked

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: