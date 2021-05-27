Apple confirms iCloud Mail outage affecting some users

Apple has updated its System Status webpage to confirm an ongoing iCloud Mail outage that is affecting some users. Apple says the issue began earlier this morning and could make the service slow or unusable for affected users.

Apple doesn’t elaborate on when this issue will be fixed. The outage began around 9:30 a.m. ET, according to the System Status website. A variety of reports on Twitter have also emerged from affected users.

iCloud has faced a handful of abnormal outages recently. Over the last month, iCloud Mail and other services have faced a pair of documented outages affecting a small percentage of users.

Are you experiencing any issues with iCloud Mail this morning? Let us know down in the comments! We’ll be sure to update this post when Apple provides more details or updates its System Status webpage to note the issues have been resolved.

