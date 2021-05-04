Apple confirms outage affecting Find My, Mail, and other iCloud apps

- May. 4th 2021 12:50 pm PT

Another week, another problem. Following an Apple Music and iTunes outage last week, Apple confirmed on Tuesday that some of its services are now partially offline. This includes Find My, iCloud Mail, iCloud Contacts, and iCloud settings.

The confirmation was shared on the System Status page on Apple’s website and was confirmed by 9to5Mac. While some users may notice that these iCloud apps are slow, others may not even be able to access them right now.

According to Apple, the issues started around 2 p.m. ET. However, the company didn’t provide a timeframe to fix the outage in iCloud services. Here’s how Apple describes today’s outage:

Some users are affected. This service may be slow or unavailable. Users may be experiencing a problem with this service.

Is iCloud working for you today? Let us know in the comments below.

