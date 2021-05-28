HomeKit Weekly: An e-ink temperature display brings a classic appearance to a smart home

E-ink technology is typically found in Kindle devices, but it’s one of the critical features of the Qingping Bluetooth digital thermometer.

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

The Qingping Bluetooth digital thermometer is one of my favorite looking HomeKit devices in my entire house. It eschews the traditional digital look that most devices have today for a more retro look that blends in anywhere in your home. It’s powered by a single CR2430 battery that lasts for eight months.

On the display, the device measures temperature range in either Celsius or Fahrenheit and humidity. It can either stand on a desk or end-table or mount on the wall with the included magnetic wall sticker. It can attach to any iron surface as well.

On the HomeKit side, it functions like any other temperature and humidity sensor. I’ve tried to start collecting temperature data for every bedroom in my home to understand better how it fluctuates in different environments and at other times of the day. For example, in the upstairs part of my home, one bedroom can easily be 3–4 degrees different than the thermostat temperature.

Adding to HomeKit

Once you scan the HomeKit code on the back of the device, you’ll be prompted to add it to a room and give it a name. If you an experience HomeKit user, you’ll know the process like the back of your hand at this point. I hate being so reliant on a printed code, but it’s the simplest way to manage devices. If you are concerned about the codes wearing off in the future, you’ll want to check out HomePass as a way to store them digitally.

Once the device is in HomeKit, you’ll get the ability to monitor the temperature and humidity from that room remotely from the Home app. If you want to take it a step further, you can trigger other devices to turn on if the temperature or humidity rises or falls to a certain threshold. If you live in a dry area, pairing a humidity tracker with a humidifier is a perfect example of why I love HomeKit. HomeKit makes it easy to pair two different devices from two different manufacturers together inside of HomeKit.

We need more e-ink devices

What makes this device so unique is the display is entirely different than most smart home devices. The screen looks similar to how the Amazon Kindle looks so that it will blend in well in most homes. I really would love to see more HomeKit devices build around e-ink technology to give a more classic/retro look instead of looking like just another digital display. E-ink technology looks great in every room and blends in quite nicely on a bookshelf or an end table.

Wrap up

For under $30, the Qingping Bluetooth digital thermometer is an excellent HomeKit device for monitor temperature and humidity in any room of your home. So if you want a classic look with modern functionality, check it out.

