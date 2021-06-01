XUMO launches its ad-free streaming service on the Apple TV

Starting today, XUMO is launching its app on Apple TV. The ad-supported streaming service offers over 200 digital channels across 12 genres, including Sports, News, Kids and Family Entertainment, Live Events, Movies, and more.

XUMO TV is now available on Apple TV with free ad-supported TV service, as well as mobile devices, FireTV, Roku, and gaming consoles.

XUMO is also releasing a series of exclusive movie titles from Magnolia. Its library is going to include more free movies such as “In The Fade,” “Tomato Red,” and the comedic drama “Please Stand By” through the next couple of months.

“More than 30 percent of American’s stream video via internet-connected television streaming audiences grow. XUMO’s 200+ diverse, free and popular channels are more widely accessible than ever, across all of the devices that people use the most. With this level of distribution, we are continuing to deliver in-demand content to tens of millions,” says Chris Hall, SVP of Product at XUMO.

The free ad-supported TV service features popular media providers such as ABC News Live, FOX Soul, Deal or No Deal, beIN SPORTS XTRA, FREE Kids TV, NBC News NOW, Black News Channel, America’s Test Kitchen, and Antiques Roadshow UK, as well the PGA TOUR, and others.

