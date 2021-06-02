Twitter verification program reopens to applications

The Twitter verification program has reopened to applications after the company was apparently taken by surprise by the number of applications.

Getting the coveted blue checkmark has been a long process for some people. Twitter previously had a rather opaque approach, which gave little clue as to the criteria for verifying accounts …

Background

Twitter verification was first introduced back in 2009, when it was mostly an invitation-only process. Twitter would proactively reach out to accounts held by public figures to invite them to confirm their identity in order to have their accounts verified.

In 2017, the company began actively inviting applications from those who felt their accounts should qualify – but soon abandoned this when it ending up verifying accounts belonging to neo-Nazis. The company said at the time that the blue checkmark was not an endorsement of accounts, merely confirmation that they were who they claimed to be – but it was obvious that reform was needed.

There was then an extremely long hiatus before Twitter relaunched its verification program in a far more transparent format. Twitter listed three criteria for verification. Users need to be:

Notable

Authentic

Active

Verification is currently limited to six categories of account:

Government

Companies, brands, and organizations

News organizations and journalists

Entertainment

Sports and gaming

Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

Additional categories are due to be added later in the year.

Twitter verification program pause and restart

The new program didn’t last long, however, being paused after just one week! The company apparently didn’t expect the volume of applications it received.

The @verified account today tweeted that applications have reopened.

Requests are open! Sorry about that pause –– now you can get back to your quest for a blue badge.

You can apply via the iPhone Twitter app:

Click on the […] icon. Go to your Settings and privacy Go to your Account and scroll over to Account information and tap Verification Request Tap Start Request Submit your request and then wait for Twitter’s decision

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: