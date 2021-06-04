This week on Happy Hour 9to5Mac’s Benjamin and Zac explore this week’s news including the delay of Podcasts Subscriptions, AirTags stalking, Apple’s new remote work policies for employees, and the ‘homeOS’ job listing. They then get hyped for WWDC next week.

