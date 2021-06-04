Unannounced Beats Studio Buds spotted in new Roddy Ricch ‘Late At Night’ music video

We now know that Apple is working on new truly wireless earbuds under the Beats brand called “Beats Studio Buds.” Although the product hasn’t been officially announced yet, it seems that some celebrities already have it — such as LeBron James. Now, Beats Studio Buds have made a cameo appearance in Roddy Ricch’s new music video.

As noted by iThinkDifferent, Roddy Ricch today released a new music video for his song “Late At Night.” During the clip, Ricch takes the new Beats Studio Buds out of the charging case and puts them on his ear.

The shots leave no doubt that these are the new Beats earbuds, as they look identical to the images revealed by 9to5Mac last month. Most recently, LeBron James posted some new photos on his Instagram profile wearing the Beats Studio Buds, but it was hard to see the earbuds in detail due to the distance the photos were taken.

9to5Mac has learned that Beats Studio Buds will have a smart charging case just like the AirPods, plus features like “Hey Siri,” automatic pairing with Apple devices, and noise cancellation. Price details and official release date are still unknown.

While the new Beats earbuds haven’t hit the stores, you can have a glimpse of them starting at 29 seconds of the video below:

