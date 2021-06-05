Concept imagines how Apple could finally bring the Calculator app to the iPad

As we are a few days away from WWDC 2021, one of the top things iPadOS users would want is a Calculator app. Here’s a concept that imagines the app as a widget in the Control Center.

Last WWDC, Apple’s Senior VP of Software Engineering Craig Federighi said Apple would only create a Calculator app whether the company could do it really well and that already exists with other apps that can help users calculate things.

“We want to do it (calculator) when we can do it really really well. We honestly have just haven’t gotten around to doing it great, so that day may come.”

Thinking about this phrase and after a random conversation with a colleague, Evyatar Mor decided to give the Calculator app on the iPad a try.

Although the UI is the same as Apple uses on the iPhone, the designer’s concept is one of the bests I’ve ever seen. Instead of recreating the app, what if it was a widget on the Control Center or, even better, an App Clip, as Apple just did with Shazam on iOS 14.6?

I decided to create a Control Center widget, instead of a full app. You might ask “Wait, why not an app?”, because this makes the usage of the calculator faster, you can use it from anywhere while using other apps, it’s faster and more practical, just as Apple’s vision would prefer, in my opinion.

The designer was even able to add the scientific calculator with a swift and intuitive swipe gesture, which is awesome. This swipe allows easy and fast access “to more functions without the need of changing the screen’s orientation like today’s iPhone calculator.”

The designer also created a similar concept for the iPhone. Which you can find it here.

What did you think about a Calculator widget on the iPad’s Control Center? Tell us in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: