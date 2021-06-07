Apple announces updates to tvOS: SharePlay, “Hey Siri”, more

Alongside iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and more today, Apple has announced tvOS 15 with new features and improvements, including SharePlay, a new “Shared with You” section on the TV app, and more.

This continues work that started last year with tvOS 14, which introduced the “Home view” to control smart home accessories, audio sharing, support for multiple users, game controllers, and more.

Here are the new features announced for tvOS:

Support for Spatial Audio with AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

Lossless audio (coming later this year)

HomePod mini can be used as speakers for the Apple TV

“Hey Siri” can be used to play content on the TV

A new “shared with you” section in the TV app displays content previously shared with the user

