Apple releases first beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to developers

Apple today has released the first developer beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. The updates are rolling out now through the Apple Developer website where you can find a new configuration profile.

Once you install the developer profile, the new release of the iOS 15 will be available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number for today’s release is 19A5261w.

Apple’s new software version won’t be complete until the fall, at which point it will be released to the general public. Testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 15 beta on primary devices for the time being.

iOS 15 will be released to public beta users sometime next month, according to Apple. Today’s iOS 15 beta 1 release, however, is only available to developers. We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as iOS 15 is released for public beta testing too.

