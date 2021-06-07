WWDC 2021 keynote now available on Apple’s website and YouTube

If you missed the WWDC 2021 opening keynote on Monday, don’t worry. Apple has just shared on its official website and YouTube channel the videos from today’s keynote.

The company today introduced major updates for all of its operating systems, which includes iOS 15, watchOS 8, tvOS 15, and macOS 12 Monterey.

This was Apple’s second special event of 2021 and also the sixth entirely online event since WWDC 2020 in June last year. Once again, the press was unable to attend the event in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple has live streamed the presentation on its website and also on YouTube, and now the full keynote is available to be rewatched. The keynote is also available on Apple Podcasts as audio-only and an HD video version.

Don’t forget to check out our full coverage here on 9to5Mac with everything Apple announced today.

You can watch the video below:

