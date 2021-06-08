Mophie’s new ‘Snap’ accessory lineup brings MagSafe compatibility to all iPhones

Mophie is out today with its innovation around the MagSafe ecosystem. While it of course works with the iPhone 12 lineup that officially includes MagSafe, the company has also launched a solution to bring the functionality to any iPhone. The Mophie Snap MagSafe lineup includes six sharp new products.

The Mophie MagSafe compatible Snap series looks like it will be popular for a few reasons. First, the company has brought its clean and sleek design language with a dark gray/black colorway. Second, along with support for the iPhone 12, Mophie is inviting all iPhones, and even some Android devices to join in on the MagSafe functionality with its Snap Adapter kit.

The Mophie Snap/Snap+ lineup includes:

Snap+ Wireless Stand – $59.95

Snap+ Wireless Charger – $34.95

Snap+ Juice Pack Mini – $49.95

Snap+ Powerstation Stand – $69.95

Snap+ Wireless Vent Mount – $49.95

Snap Vent Mount – $29.95

Snap Adapter – $19.95

The series features some innovative ideas like the Snap+ Powerstation Stand including a standard 1/4 – 20 tripod thread socket for lots of flexibility alongside a 10,000mAh capacity, USB-C, and the MagSafe compatibility.

While the Mophie Snap+ products offer up to 15W charging, that is limited to 7.5W for all iPhones.

Much of the Snap lineup is available today direct from Mophie, while the Snap+ Wireless Stand and Powerstation Stand will launch later this summer. We’ll be going hands-on with the new MagSafe compatible accessories soon, so stay tuned for more details.

