iMessage gets integration with Giphy’s ‘Clips’ GIFs with sound

- Jun. 9th 2021 7:00 am PT

0

Giphy is out today with an expansion of its “Clips” content. The short GIFs with sound (or videos 😄) have been available for a bit on the service’s website and apps but now Clips are supported right in the Giphy iMessage app.

Giphy announced the news in a press release and video today.

You know that moment when someone sends you the perfect GIF and you can practically hear it. Whether it’s a familiar character or simply the perfect visual representation of your emotions, there is a very specific sound you associate with it.

At GIPHY, we definitely know the feeling.

That’s why we’ve been working hard to bring GIPHY Clips GIFs with sound! — to every platform where your conversations are happening. You can already share GIPHY Clips anywhere using the video’s URL and can even access them in places like Slack and Medium. But, starting today, you can find and share Clips even more easily in messaging via GIPHY’s iMessage Extension and in the Android Keyboard.

The new content inside the service’s iMessage app is available now with the latest 4.2.5 Giphy iOS update. Here’s a look at how to access the new Clips content:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iMessage

iMessage

iMessage is a free, secure messaging platform for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.
Giphy

Giphy

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12