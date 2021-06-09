iMessage gets integration with Giphy’s ‘Clips’ GIFs with sound

Giphy is out today with an expansion of its “Clips” content. The short GIFs with sound (or videos 😄) have been available for a bit on the service’s website and apps but now Clips are supported right in the Giphy iMessage app.

Giphy announced the news in a press release and video today.

You know that moment when someone sends you the perfect GIF and you can practically hear it. Whether it’s a familiar character or simply the perfect visual representation of your emotions, there is a very specific sound you associate with it. At GIPHY, we definitely know the feeling. That’s why we’ve been working hard to bring GIPHY Clips— GIFs with sound! — to every platform where your conversations are happening. You can already share GIPHY Clips anywhere using the video’s URL and can even access them in places like Slack and Medium. But, starting today, you can find and share Clips even more easily in messaging via GIPHY’s iMessage Extension and in the Android Keyboard.

The new content inside the service’s iMessage app is available now with the latest 4.2.5 Giphy iOS update. Here’s a look at how to access the new Clips content:

