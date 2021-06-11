We’re heading into the weekend with all of today’s best deals, headlined by a new all-time low on Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac. That’s alongside the very first discounts on Spigen’s all-new AirTags cases from $15 and this 3-day Best Buy Apple Father’s Day sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac deal drops to new all-time low

Amazon is currently offering the Apple 24-inch M1 iMac for $1,250. Normally fetching $1,299, you’re looking at $49 in savings, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $8 to marks a new Amazon all-time low. In addition, Expercom shoppers, an Apple authorized retailer, will be able to take up to $127 off a selection of higher-end models, as well.

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac arrives for the first time with an integrated M1 processor. Its sleek design is backed by a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting spatial audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Valentinus AirTags Keychain Case for $15. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at the very first price cut we’ve tracked on Spigen’s all-new accessory and a 25% discount as well. Rocking an imitation leather build, this case provides an affordable alternative to Apple’s pricy in-house cases for your new AirTags. Alongside the streamlined design, there’s an integrated keychain clip for hooking onto your keys, backpack, and anywhere else that could use some newfound item-tracking functionality.

Best Buy 3-day Apple Father’s Day sale goes live

Best Buy is launching its latest 3-day sale today as we head into the weekend, kicking off a series of discounts to celebrate all of the Dads and Grads out there. With deep price cuts on everything from the latest Macs and iPads, to Chromebooks, smart home gear, TVs, and more, you’ll find plenty of notable gift ideas ahead of Father’s Day or those graduation parties.

Our top pick amongst all of the discounts in the Best Buy Father’s Day sale is the Apple HomePod mini bundle with a Wemo HomeKit Mini Smart Plug for $110. Down from the $124 value the package usually fetches, today’s offer is $5 under the combined all-time lows on both items and is still one of the very first price cuts of any kind on Apple’s latest Siri-enabled speaker.

HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside either white or black colorways, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback, as well as quick music handoff, thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. Throw in the bundled mini smart plug, and you’ll be ready to expand your HomeKit setup to control lamps and other appliances. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

