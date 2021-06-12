In an unlisted video, Apple is promoting the new iPad Pro with the series “Your next computer is not a computer.” This time, the company creates a parody of The Little Mermaid’s “Part of Your World” song.

The ad was found by a Twitter user early this morning. Apparently, it was uploaded on June 3, before WWDC21 and the iPadOS 15 announcement.

The video shows lots of different situations where people have to deal with cable management, boring office days, while others are using the brand new iPad Pro with the Magic Keyboard in the sun and in a cafeteria freely.

Here’s how Apple describes the new iPad Pro:

iPad has everything you need to work, learn, create and play with complete freedom. Big immersive retina displays, available cellular connectivity, and incredible battery life, all in thin and light designs. And with the new iPad Pro supercharged by the Apple M1 chip, there’s an iPad for anyone and anything.

In the ad, Apple promotes gaming on the new iPad Pro with M1 chip, editing photos, and its “all day long” battery life, as a notebook user tries to find a free charger plug for his computer.

Indeed, the new M1 iPad Pro is powerful. The new 12.9-inch model also brings a new Liquid Retina XDR Display with mini-LED technology. Praised by reviewers by its hardware, users are still expecting more software enhancements to better take advantage of this machine.

It’s still unclear why Apple didn’t publicly released this ad but it’s sure a delight to see. If you’re a Disney fan or just want to see random people parodying “The Little Mermaid,” treat yourself in the video below:

