In a blog post shared today, the Pixelmator team announced that it’s working on adding Shortcuts support to the Pixelmator Pro app on macOS.

Now that WWDC has finished (much love, again, to the new virtual format!), we just wanted to share one very quick update with you: Pixelmator Pro will absolutely be getting Shortcuts support. And we’ll be doing our best to make sure that support is first-class – second to none.

During WWDC21, Apple announced that macOS Monterey will finally bring Shortcuts as an app to the Mac. This will allow users to create automation using the Shortcuts app on macOS Monterey, which will also have support for importing Automator automations.

When Pixelmator Pro adds support to Shortcuts, users will be able to resize images with just a button or command and even add a pre-set to multiple photos.

As an example, in our featured image of the post, the Pixelmator Pro team shows an “Enhance” shortcut, where it resizes an image using ML Super Resolution resampling. Simple as that.

The last big update of Pixelmator Pro was introduced late last year with an overhauled user interface with new layouts for the app’s toolbars and editor sidebars, including a dynamic Effects browser. There are also drastically expanded customization options for the app’s interface. At that time, the Pixelmator Pro 2.0 update brought support for macOS Big Sur and the new M1-powered MacBooks and Mac mini.

Currently, the team is working on Pixelmator Pro 2.1. As for now, here’s what they have teased: the ability to quickly see and set the primary and secondary colors, a way to change the color of any object in the document using drag and drop, and a new ML Crop feature, which analyzes the composition of photos using a machine learning algorithm and gives the user suggestions for how they could crop the photo to make it more eye-catching.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: