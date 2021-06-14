Twitter working on new ‘unmention’ feature to let you leave a conversation

Twitter has been implementing several new features in recent months for its users, and there seems to be more to come. Twitter privacy designer Dominic Camozzi shared on his personal profile some concepts of a feature that will let you “unmention” yourself from conversations.

Back in 2020, Twitter began rolling out the option to restrict who can reply to a tweet you send — which includes options to let only people you follow reply to it or no one. Now the company is exploring the possibility of letting users leave a conversation in which they have been mentioned by other people.

As mentioned by Camozzi and noted by Engadget, this is only an “early concept,” but the feature may end up being implemented for all users in the future depending on feedback. Each time your account is mentioned in someone else’s tweet, you would see an “Unmention yourself” button to remove the mention of your username.

This way, people would no longer be able to see your profile in that tweet and you would no longer receive any related notification. The conceptual feature also imagines another option to block someone from mentioning your account in any tweet.

Sometimes you want to talk, and sometimes you just … don't. Check out these early concepts that could help control unwanted attention on Twitter. Feedback, especially at this beginning stage, is invited (and wanted)! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/6SpzqiwFlL — Dominic Camozzi (@_dcrc_) June 14, 2021

Just pick “Unmention yourself from this conversation” from the more info menu and the link to your profile will be removed. Going further, if someone you don’t follow @ mentions you, you’ll get a special notification. If you unmention yourself from there, the Tweet author will not be able to mention you again.

It’s unclear whether this feature will actually become available to everyone or even if Twitter will eventually make it part of the Twitter Blue subscription plan. What do you think about this? Would you like to have an “unmention” button? Let us know in the comments below.

