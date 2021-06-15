Apple confirms some Apple Card users are currently unable to make in-store purchases [Ongoing]

- Jun. 15th 2021 5:00 am PT

0

After seeing an Apple Card outage earlier this month that affected all users, the credit card is seeing downtime again this morning which is preventing some from using it for in-store purchases.

Update 6/15 5:00 am PT: The Apple Card downtime is continuing for a second day.

Update 2:15 pm PT: Apple is still working on a fix.

Update 10:30 am PT: The downtime is still ongoing.

Today’s Apple Card outage is more minor than the one we saw two months ago. But the company has confirmed on its System Status page that Apple Card via Apple Pay isn’t working for some in stores.

Some users may not be able to make in-store purchases with Apple Card using Apple Pay.

That means using the physical card with the chip or to swipe should work for in-store purchases and also Apple Card via Apple Pay online and in apps should be fine as well.

The outage has been going on since 12:30 am PT / 3:30 am ET. We’ll update this post as the issue is worked on and resolved.

The previous Apple Card outage that took the credit down completely for all users lasted about six hours. Hopefully this one will be resolved more quickly.

Apple Card outage

Via MacRumors

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Card

Apple Card

A new kind of credit card. Created by Apple, not a bank. It launched in the US on August 20th, 2019.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12