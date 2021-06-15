CEO Tim Cook has highlighted Apple’s new privacy features to European users, with a new video on the Apple UK YouTube channel (embedded below).

Cook tops and tails a six-minute video, which mostly comprises privacy-related clips from WWDC …

Apple likely chose to speak specifically to European users given the particular emphasis placed on privacy there. The European Union implemented the world’s toughest privacy law back in 2018, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Even Apple had to strengthen its safeguards in order to meet the extremely high standards set by the law.

While some companies comply with GDPR only in Europe, Apple committed to offering the same enhanced privacy standards to customers globally.

Apple is continuing its leadership in privacy, expanding our commitment and encouraging positive change across the industry. WWDC 2021 included the announcement of a number of new privacy features across iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and iCloud. These new features are designed to help users across Europe and around the world better control and manage access to their data. Watch the WWDC 2021 privacy presentation for some highlights of what’s new, and a special message from Tim to European users, directly from the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park.

Cook opens by highlighting two existing features – privacy nutrition labels and App Tracking Transparency – and then closes with a familiar wrap-up on the company’s ethos in this area.

These new privacy features are the latest in a long stream of innovations our teams have developed to improve transparency, and put users in control of their data. They are features which will help give users peace of mind by strengthening their control, and the freedom to use technology without worrying about who is looking over their shoulder. At Apple, our commitment is to give users choice over how their data is used, and to build privacy and security into everything we make.

The WWDC clips go into detail on the specifics of Apple’s new privacy features, highlighting Mail Privacy Protection, App Privacy Report, on-device speech-recognition, iCloud Private Relay, and Hide My Email.

You can watch the video below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: