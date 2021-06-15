One year Apple TV+ trial offer reduced to 3 months with hardware purchases, starting in July

After launching the one-year free trial with new Apple device purchases starting back in November 2019, Apple TV+ is reducing that free offer period to 3 months, starting from July.

The new terms are listed in a quiet update to the Apple TV+ marketing website. The ‘free year’ trials have been extended twice for up to an additional 9 months free, but these are now finally set to expire in July as well.

As always, the free trials are only eligible to be redeemed once per Family Sharing group. This means if you have had a free Apple TV+ hardware trial before, you cannot redeem another one.

The free 3 months for Apple TV+ now matches the promotion available for Apple Arcade.

Apple TV+ has been slowly growing its library of originals and will have 80 TV shows and movies by the end of 2021. It has seen success with titles such as Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, although Apple is yet to announce official viewing figures or subscriber numbers.

Analysts believe Apple TV+ currently has between 30-40 million subscribers, mostly made up of free trial members. The real test for the service will be how many people keep paying for it over the longer term, now that the extended free promotions are ending.

Apple TV+ is priced at $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year, and makes up part of the Apple One bundle. The company is prepping a strong lineup for its fall slate, with returning seasons of Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, as well as new big-budget franchises including Foundation and Invasion.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: