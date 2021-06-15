Level Home has announced what it says is the smallest smart lock ever made, the Level Lock. As with the company’s two existing products, the smart lock is designed to look totally unobtrusive.

The Level Lock is HomeKit-compatible, and now also works with Alexa …

We reviewed a more basic model last year, the Level Bolt, and concluded that it’s ideal for those who don’t want any visible change, such as renters who don’t want the hassle of obtaining landlord permission.

If you’re looking for a dead-simple smart lock, and are satisfied with the look of your current deadbolt, then this smart lock is worth considering. It also may be an option for renters who aren’t able to make radical changes to the look of their locks. Level Lock is super-easy to install, well-engineered, and works with HomeKit. The only question mark I have is its durability during aggressive entry attempts. That being said, Level says they’ve put the lock through rigorous testing, and they have the numbers to back it up […] It’s a product that can supercharge your existing lock with keyless access and HomeKit functionality, and totally fly under the radar.

Level Home says that the new Level Lock is no larger than a standard, non-smart lock.

IMPOSSIBLY SMALL – Smart is now tiny. By hiding technology on the inside of the door, Level Lock is the smallest smart lock ever made.

CREATED FOR EVERYONE – Give friends and family the convenience of using their phone, voice, or even a plain old key to enter your home.

PRECISION-BUILT – Unmatched craftsmanship and quality materials set a new standard for smart locks.

POWER, MEET EFFICIENCY – Patent-pending, 6-stage, stainless steel gearbox that’s both powerful enough for the toughest conditions and efficient enough to deliver over a year’s worth of battery life from a single CR2 battery.

SMALL AS A REGULAR LOCK – By building upon our patented Bolt platform, we made Level Lock as small as a regular lock. You can now access your home effortlessly – all without an unsightly box on your door.

STRENGTH YOU CAN FEEL – Built with a combination of 440C stainless steel and strengthened metal alloys. Certified BHMA AAA to meet the highest industry standards for security, durability and reliability.

STAY CONNECTED – Access from anywhere, use with other HomeKit or Sidewalk-enabled Ring devices, control with your voice, create home automations, and more.

The lock is available in a choice of four finishes: matte black, satin nickel, satin chrome, and polished brass. It costs $249, and is available from the company’s website.

If you want the same discreet look, but with greater sophistication, check out our review of the Level Touch, which adds support for hotel-style NFC cards, and touch recognition.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: