Tripsy app updated with routes and macOS version for the first time

We have already reviewed the Tripsy app here on 9to5Mac, which helps users plan trips by organizing things like flights, places to visit, and even suggested itineraries in some cities around the world. This week, Tripsy was updated with routes within the app and also a macOS version for the first time.

Previously you could add multiple places to visit during your trip with the Tripsy app, but there was no way to check the routes right there. With the latest update, Tripsy users can finally set routes on the map to any of the places added to their trip.

With all the changes in the travel industry, we’ve seen a significant change in how people travel around. Our app was missing an essential feature for road trips: routes. Now Tripsy lets you set a departure and arrival destination in any transportation activity, and we will draw the route for you into the map. It looks stunning, and we cannot wait to show it to our users.

The app has also received new activity categories, including car rental and roadtrip. In addition, a new suggested itinerary has been added for those planning a visit to Sydney, Australia.

But the biggest change in this update is the addition of a native version for macOS users. With Tripsy 2.6.0, the app becomes available on the Mac App Store as a universal app, so you’ll get the same experience across all your devices with all data synced in the cloud.

You can download Tripsy for free on the App Store, but some features require a subscription of $2.99 per month or $19.99 per year.

