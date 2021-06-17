All of today’s best deals are headlined by the very first cash discount on Beats Studio Buds at $135. Not to mention, a notable up to 43% off Anker Gold Box sale and this official Apple Watch Magnetic Charger at $19. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Beats Studio Buds see first deal to $135

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the all-new Beats Studio Buds as a pre-order for $135. It’s officially launching next Friday, June 25. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer marks the very first cash discount we’ve tracked on the latest from Beats and offers a rare opportunity to get these on day one without having to pay full price.

Having just been announced at the beginning of the week, the new Beats Studio Buds arrive in three different styles complete with a true wireless design fit for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation that’s paired with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Anker Gold Box sale takes up to 43% off

Woot via Amazon is offering up to 43% off Anker power banks and Lightning cables. One standout is the Anker USB-C Portable 10000mAh Power Bank for $20. Regularly $35, this is up to 43% in savings, among the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find.

This compact power bank features a case that’s 0.6 inches thick to house its 10,000 mAh battery. It provides a 20W USB-C port that can “charge an iPhone 12 to 50% in just 30 minutes” as well as a 12W USB port for juicing up a second device. It Ships with a USB-A to USB-C cable, a USB-C to USB-C cable, a travel pouch, and an 18-month warranty.

Grab an official Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable for $19

Amazon is currently offering the 1-meter Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable for $19. Normally fetching $29, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks a new all-time low.

Whether you’re looking to refresh the aging charger on your existing Apple Watch or want to grab a spare for your everyday carry or somewhere else in your home, today’s price cut delivers a rare chance to save on the official charger. There’s the familiar magnetic puck on one end alongside a USB plug on the other, with 1-meter of cord in between.

