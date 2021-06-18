Rumors about redesigned M1X MacBook Pro models have been circulating on the internet for some time now, but there has been some uncertainty about when Apple will introduce these new machines. According to Dylandkt, who has correctly predicted details about unreleased products in the past, Apple will launch new versions of the MacBook Pro in Q4 2021, along with an updated Mac mini.

According to Dylan, the company plans to introduce new 14-inch and 16-inch models of the MacBook Pro in “late October or early November.” Back in May, Dylan corroborated other rumors about the new MacBook Pro having a brand-new look with flat edges, reduced bezels, and expanded connections — which includes an SD card reader, MagSafe, and HDMI port.

These would also be the first Macs with an upgraded version of the M1 chip, which is the first ARM-architecture Apple Silicon chip used in Macs. The leaker believes that M1X will be “an extension of the M1 that will contain more thunderbolt channels, cpu cores, gpu cores, multiple external monitor support, and greater power draw.”

In another tweet, Dylan claims that Apple won’t introduce a new iMac Pro, but Mac mini might get new models with the faster M1X chip along with the new MacBook Pro. Both the new M1X-chip MacBook Pro and Mac mini models are expected to replace the more expensive versions of these machines, which remain available with Intel processors.

iMac Pro will most likely not release at this event but you can definitely expect the Mac mini alongside the new Macbook Pro 14 and 16, all of which will contain the M1X. — Dylan (@dylandkt) June 17, 2021

Although Dylan has a mixed track record of leaks, he was right in the past regarding details of the new M1 iMac and the 2021 iPad Pro. However, it’s worth noting that Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently said that new redesigned models of the MacBook Pro might be launched “as soon as this summer.”

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: