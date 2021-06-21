Darkroom photo editor adds robust Shortcuts integration on iPhone and iPad

Darkroom is a photo editing and management app that we’ve covered extensively here at 9to5Mac, and it continues to get even more powerful. A new update today brings deep integration with Apple’s Shortcuts application, including Shortcuts actions for a variety of different features.

As detailed in the announcement blog post, today’s update to Darkroom brings five different Shortcuts actions:

Reject Photos

Add Photos to Favorites

Flag Photos

Edit with Darkroom

Import To Darkroom

The Darkroom team explains that each of these actions runs with the full power of the Darkroom app and can be configured to perform a variety of different tasks:

All of this happens in the background with the full power of our app, not a resource-limited extension. You will be able to add a filter, set the filter intensity, inset on a frame, and now also crop to a preset and add your watermark to every photo or video processed. From there, you can save it out to a Files folder, upload to Instagram, you name it. You can now automatically crop your photos to one of our standard aspect ratios. We’ll pick the biggest crop that will center-fit so you can easily run a 1:1 or 9:16 crop automation to prepare your photos for social media. We also brought this ability to Darkroom itself when pasting edits. If you copy edits of a photo, that was cropped using one of our aspect ratio presets, and apply them when you batch paste your edits, we’ll center-crop all those photos as well, making it even easier to have all your photos and videos look consistent.

Darkroom also promises that that its Shortcuts actions will be fully compatible with Shortcuts app on the Mac when it comes to macOS Monterey later this year.

Darkroom is one of the most powerful photo editors for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The app is available on the App Store as a free download with in-app subscriptions. The folks over at MacStories have more details on how Darkroom integrates with Shortcuts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: