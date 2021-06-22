A controversial bill passed in Canada could require video streaming services like Apple TV+ to finance and promote Canadian content …

Bloomberg reports.

Canadian lawmakers passed a controversial bill that aims to regulate programming distributed by media streaming services […] The legislation drafted by Justin Trudeau’s government, known as Bill C-10, is meant to subject tech giants to the same requirements as traditional broadcasters — effectively compelling companies like Netflix Inc. and TikTok Inc. to finance and promote Canadian content […] Trudeau’s government hailed its passage. “There are other issues we have to address when it comes to broadcasting and creation, and we will,” Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault said during the final debate Monday evening. “Bill C-10 is a first step in that direction.”

The existing law for broadcasters even has a special body to decide what counts as Canadian.

Under the existing law, a regulatory body known as the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission certifies what is and what is not Canadian. It can also issue fines for violations starting at C$250,000 ($202,500) or even suspend a broadcaster’s license to operate. The new law would give the CRTC that same kind of power over internet companies.

It is, however, not yet certain the new law will come into force.

The legislation needs to win passage through the Senate, a process that could be pre-empted by an election later this year that would effectively kill the bill. If that happens, a new government would have to put it through the legislative mill again if it wants the rules to come into effect.

If it does, it could create an even bigger headache for companies like YouTube and TikTok, which rely on user-generated content.

