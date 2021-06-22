Amazon Prime Day week has arrived and the team at 9to5Toys will be working around the clock in order to bring you all of the best discounts over the next several days. Alongside just Amazon getting in on the savings, various other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are also launching their own savings events to compete. Below you’ll all the best Prime Day 2021 deals across a range of categories like tech, home goods, fashion, and more.

Prime Day set to deliver much-anticipated deals

Amazon will be rolling out all of its best Prime Day deals on this landing pagethrough the week. That will include price drops on first-party products like Amazon’s Echo speakers and Fire TV streamers, along with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Prime Day hub.

Apple:

Amongst all of the other discounts this year, Prime Day is set to deliver some of the best prices of Apple’s latest releases of the year. Headlined by the very first price cuts on the new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you’ll also be able to save on the latest Apple Watch models and all of the new M1 Macs. Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals throughout Prime Day.

Featured Deal:

Roborock is now offering a series of deep deals on its smart robotic vacuums and mops ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 sale event. You’re looking at up to $200 in savings across just about its entire lineup of 4+ star rated autonomous cleaning solutions, including the S6 Pure $359 (Reg. $499), E4 Robot Mop $230 (Reg. $350), S4 Max Robot Vacuum $310 (Reg. $430), S5 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop $380 (Reg. $550), and S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $550 (Reg. $750).

Amazon

Google:

Over on the Google and Android side of things, we’re tracking a series of markdowns across the Nest speaker and smart display lineup alongside a notable discount on the Pixel 4. As deals are just coming in on the Google front, we’re expecting to see plenty of other offers go live once Prime Day proper arrives.

General Tech:

Smartphone Accessoires:

Smart Home:

Featured Deal:

Get 10% off Smart Home Cleaning Solutions from Dreametech w/ code DREAME925

Dreametech develops innovative smart home cleaning appliances that make cleaning more convenient and improve users’ quality of life. On top of Dreame’s Prime Day deals, 9to5 readers get an exclusive 10% discount w/ code DREAME925 including the Dreame D9 Robot Vacuum $267 (Reg. $398.99) and the Dreame T10 Cordless Stick Vacuum $197 (Reg. $298.99).

Home Goods:

Fashion:

Toys:

