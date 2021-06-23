This app lets you download full macOS Big Sur installer pkgs with one click

If you’re looking for a way to easily download the installer pkg of recent and future macOS software releases, a new app from Scripting OS X will let you do just that. “Download Full Installer” is a new app from Armin Briegel that lists the full macOS Big Sur and later installer pkgs available from Apple’s software update catalogs.

The app will download the macOS pkg, allowing you to use it in your management system, archive the installer pkg, or manually run the installation. Why does this app need to exist in the first place? Briegel explains:

This is a Swift UI implementation of my fetch-installer-pkg script. It will list the full macOS Big Sur (and later) installer pkgs available for download in Apple’s software update catalogs. You can then choose to download one of them. You may want to download the installer pkg instead of the installer application directly, because you want to re-deploy the installer application with a management system, such as Jamf. Since the Big Sur macOS installer application contains a single file larger than 8GB, normal packaging tools will fail. I have described the problem and some solutions in detail in this blog post.

You can download the “Download Full Installer” application from GitHub for free and learn more in the announcement blog post right here. This app won’t be useful for everyone, but for those who need quick and easy access to macOS installer packages, it will make things significantly easier.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: