Zoom updated with custom video filters, support for gender pronouns, and more

Zoom updated its iOS and Mac apps with version 5.7.0. With this release, the cloud meeting app now brings support for gender pronouns, scheduling privilege, alternative host between linked master/sub-accounts, and more.
Zoom has been the most popular app for video calls and meetings during the pandemic. By the end of May, the app received a big update for M1 iPad Pro owners, with support to the Center Stage feature.
For those who want a little extra freedom to roam while Zooming on iPad, you’ll love our support for Center Stage!
Center Stage, new to Apple’s 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, uses the ultrawide front camera and machine learning to keep you in frame as you move, allowing you to go hands-free or move about during a video call. Center Stage even recognizes when others join or exit the frame, automatically adjusting to fit everyone in.
Now, in version 5.7.0, Zoom also brings authentication profile enhancement, custom video filters for meeting/webinars, and request Live Transcription enablement as a participant.
Here’s the full release note of Zoom features with this update:
General features
- Support for gender pronouns
- Scheduling privilege and alternative host between linked master/sub accounts
- Authentication profile enhancement: Domain block-list
- Consistent date formatting
Meeting/webinar features
- Custom video filters
- Request Live Transcription enablement as participant
- Pairing with Zoom Rooms on Zoom desktop client
- NDI live streaming consent
- Hide full transcript panel
Meeting features
- Share screen to all Breakout Rooms
Webinar features
- Webinar File Transfer enhancement: file type and panelists restrictions
Chat features
- Improvements to chat sidebar
- Enhanced data privacy notification for chat channels with enhanced chat encryption
Phone features
- Display additional phone numbers in user contact card
- View number of callers waiting in call queue
- Enhancements to invite by phone
- Check connection to Zoom Phone server
- Enhancement to call logs
