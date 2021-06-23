Zoom updated with custom video filters, support for gender pronouns, and more

Zoom updated its iOS and Mac apps with version 5.7.0. With this release, the cloud meeting app now brings support for gender pronouns, scheduling privilege, alternative host between linked master/sub-accounts, and more.

Zoom has been the most popular app for video calls and meetings during the pandemic. By the end of May, the app received a big update for M1 iPad Pro owners, with support to the Center Stage feature.

For those who want a little extra freedom to roam while Zooming on iPad, you’ll love our support for Center Stage! Center Stage, new to Apple’s 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, uses the ultrawide front camera and machine learning to keep you in frame as you move, allowing you to go hands-free or move about during a video call. Center Stage even recognizes when others join or exit the frame, automatically adjusting to fit everyone in.

Now, in version 5.7.0, Zoom also brings authentication profile enhancement, custom video filters for meeting/webinars, and request Live Transcription enablement as a participant.

Here’s the full release note of Zoom features with this update:

General features

Support for gender pronouns

Scheduling privilege and alternative host between linked master/sub accounts

Authentication profile enhancement: Domain block-list

Consistent date formatting

Meeting/webinar features

Custom video filters

Request Live Transcription enablement as participant

Pairing with Zoom Rooms on Zoom desktop client

NDI live streaming consent

Hide full transcript panel

Meeting features

Share screen to all Breakout Rooms

Webinar features

Webinar File Transfer enhancement: file type and panelists restrictions

Chat features

Improvements to chat sidebar

Enhanced data privacy notification for chat channels with enhanced chat encryption

Phone features

Display additional phone numbers in user contact card

View number of callers waiting in call queue

Enhancements to invite by phone

Check connection to Zoom Phone server

Enhancement to call logs

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: