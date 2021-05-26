Just after the new iPad Pro started arriving to customers last week, Zoom is ready to take advantage of the updated hardware. The popular video call platform has launched support for the handy new Center Stage feature that follows users as they move, a new Gallery view for all iPads, new developer support resources, and more.

Zoom adopts Center Stage

Zoom announced support for the all-new iPad Pro Center Stage feature in a blog post this morning:

For those who want a little extra freedom to roam while Zooming on iPad, you’ll love our support for Center Stage! Center Stage, new to Apple’s 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, uses the ultrawide front camera and machine learning to keep you in frame as you move, allowing you to go hands-free or move about during a video call. Center Stage even recognizes when others join or exit the frame, automatically adjusting to fit everyone in.

For a closer look at Center Stage, check out our full review of the M1 iPad Pro and the new camera features:

As shown in the image below, Zoom will now include a button on the left-hand side of the screen to turn Center Stage on and off.

The support for Center Stage comes with Zoom for iPadOS version 5.6.6 and later for the 11- and 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro.

New Gallery view on all iPads

Up until now, Zoom’s Gallery view on iPad has had a max of 25 tiles. Now the 12.9-inch iPad Pro can show up to 48 tiles for a better experience in large meetings.

But even other iPads besides the 12.9-inch Pro, Zoom says users will see an “expanded Gallery view.”

Don’t have the latest iPad Pro? No worries! Many iPad models are also getting expanded Gallery View, and those users will see a few additional participants on a single screen, depending on the device. To bring more or fewer people into view on any iPad, simply pinch the display with two fingers to zoom in and out.

This change is also available now with Zoom 5.6.6.

Zoom Developer support and more

Other new announcements from Zoom today include premier developer support plans, virtual background improvements, new Zoom Phone integrations, and whiteboard sessions in Zoom Rooms with Logitech Scribe. Here’s how the company describes these updates:

Premier Developer Support plans : Will allow customers to purchase developer-specific support resources from Zoom development experts and trained technical personnel.

: Will allow customers to purchase developer-specific support resources from Zoom development experts and trained technical personnel. Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars : Updated with enhanced virtual background management, recording highlights, and expended in-product privacy notifications.

: Updated with enhanced virtual background management, recording highlights, and expended in-product privacy notifications. Zoom Phone : New integrations for Zoom Phone, including Google Workspace, Microsoft Dynamics, Dubber and InformaCast Fusion by Singlewire.

: New integrations for Zoom Phone, including Google Workspace, Microsoft Dynamics, Dubber and InformaCast Fusion by Singlewire. Zoom Rooms: Offers users the ability to effortlessly start a whiteboard session in meetings using Logitech Scribe.

