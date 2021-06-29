In-store pickup launches at Apple Stores in mainland China

Starting Wednesday, Apple customers in mainland China can order products online and pick them up for free at their local Apple Store. The service, long offered in the United States and elsewhere, is now available on Apple.com.cn.

Previously, customers in mainland China could purchase products while at an Apple Store or choose one of several delivery options online depending on regional availability. In-store pickup brings to mainland China the same convenient service Apple Stores around the world have enjoyed for years. In-store pickup was already available in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Selecting in-store pickup occurs at checkout, where customers can find their nearest Apple Store and check in with a Specialist when they arrive. The Apple Store will send a pickup notification when an order is ready. In many countries, an alternative contact can be selected to pick up an order. In mainland China, the name on the order must match the ID of the person picking up the order.

As shopping trends evolve in response to the pandemic, easy pickup is a fundamental service visitors have come to expect from every retailer. Apple Stores in China remain open with health and safety restrictions, and in-store pickup will help manage store occupancy and customer contact.

Apple’s new Delivery and Pickup page in China.

Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: