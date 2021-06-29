Apple TV Channels is a feature in Apple’s TV app that allows you to subscribe to streaming services directly in the TV app. This comes with several benefits, such as billing through Apple and the ability to easily drop and add subscriptions.

The feature first launched back in April of 2019, and Apple has been adding new services on a regular basis since then. Head below for the full list.

The Apple TV app is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Its purpose is to aggregate content from various third-party streaming services, as well as the iTunes Store. Apple’s goal is to make the TV app a one-stop-shop for all of your streaming video needs.

Apple TV Channels are streaming services that you can buy and stream directly in the TV app. For instance, you can subscribe to Showtime through Apple TV Channels. If you do so, all billing is handled through Apple itself and the video is hosted by Apple. This means you watch it directly in the TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.

There are also third-party apps that integrate with the TV app, but that are not Apple TV Channels. For instance, content from Hulu and Disney+ will appear in your “Up Next” queue, but you’ll be kicked out to the appropriate app to watch the content.

HBO was originally one of the earliest supporters of Apple TV Channels, but alongside the debut of HBO Max in May, support for Apple’s platform was dropped. Existing users can continue accessing HBO Now, but HBO Max is only integrated with the TV app, not with Apple TV Channels.

What services are available on Apple TV Channels?

Since its initial launch, this feature has expanded widely to include more content across different genres and categories. Here is the current list of available Channels. Almost all of them offer some sort of free trial, generally for 7-days.

Acorn TV – $5.99

A&E Crime Central – $4.99

ALLBLK (Formerly UMC) – $4.99

AMC+ – $8.99

Apple TV+ – $4.99

Arrow Video Channel – $4.99

BBC Select — $4.99

Bet+ – $9.99

BFIPlayer Classics – $5.99

Britbox – $6.99

Paramount+ – $9.99

Cinemax – $9.99

CollegeHumor Dropout (Not yet available)

Comedy Central Now – $3.99

CuriosityStream – $2.99

Epix – $5.99

Eros Now Select – $3.49

Hallmark Movies Now – $5.99 per month

HBO – $14.99 (existing subscribers only, removed for new users)

History Vault – $4.99

IFC Films Unlimited – $5.99

Lifetime Movie Club – $3.99

Moonbug Kids – $1.99

MTV Hits – $5.99

Mubi – $10.99

NickHits – $7.99

Noggin – $7.99

Out TV – $2.99

Pantaya – $5.99

Paramount+ — $9.99

PBS Living – $2.99

ScreenPix — $2.99

Showtime – $10.99

Shudder – $5.99

Smithsonian Channel Plus – $4.99

Starz – $8.99

Sundance Now – $6.99

Tastemade – $2.99 per month or $19.99 per year

The Great Courses Signature Collection — $7.99

Topic – $5.99

Up Faith & Family – $4.99

Note: Availability and pricing vary by country. Last updated on June 29, 2021.

How do you find these Apple TV Channels? Simply open the TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac. Then, scroll down and look for the “Apple TV Channels” header. This is where you can browse through the available services and subscribe.

Wrap up

Even though Apple TV Channels is missing big players like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, it serves as a useful platform to aggregate your various streaming services. While the TV app might seem overwhelming at first, you can actually turn it into a powerful feature for keep track of your progress across the growing number of streaming services.

Are you subscribed to any Apple TV Channels? Let us know down in the comments!

