Whether you’re just getting started with Disney+ or are already familiar with it, follow along for how to use Disney+ with the Apple TV app and Up Next features for a synced viewing experience.
The Disney+ app is available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, among many other devices outside Apple’s ecosystem. But one advantage of using Disney+ with the Apple TV app is that you get a synced viewing experience across your Apple devices with the Up Next feature.
While it would have been great to see full integration of Disney+ into Apple TV Channels, we’ve at least got some integration. However, keep in mind that this means choosing to play Disney+ content from the Apple TV app will open the show or movie in the Disney+ app. Here’s how it works…
How to use Disney+ with the Apple TV app and Up Next
On iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV
- After signing up for Disney+ (rundown on best deals) and getting set up with the app on at least one device, open the Apple TV app
- Pick a Disney+ show or swipe down on the Watch Now tab to view all Disney+ content
- Press play on a Disney+ show or movie, then tap Connect to enable it in the TV app
- Now you can start watching content right from the Apple TV app (opens in the Disney+ app)
- For any show or movie, tap the +Add icon in the top right to add it to your Up Next list in the TV app
On Mac
Content added to Up Next from Disney+ will show up in the Apple TV app on the Mac app. But because there isn’t a Disney+ app on Mac, Apple just gives an option to watch/purchase it elsewhere, like the iTunes Store.
Here’s how the process looks on iPhone:
Up Next is handy, as you’ll see both content you’ve started and paused across your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV as well as shows you’ve manually added.
