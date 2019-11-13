How to use Disney+ with the Apple TV app and Up Next

- Nov. 13th 2019 2:05 pm PT

Whether you’re just getting started with Disney+ or are already familiar with it, follow along for how to use Disney+ with the Apple TV app and Up Next features for a synced viewing experience.

The Disney+ app is available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, among many other devices outside Apple’s ecosystem. But one advantage of using Disney+ with the Apple TV app is that you get a synced viewing experience across your Apple devices with the Up Next feature.

While it would have been great to see full integration of Disney+ into Apple TV Channels, we’ve at least got some integration. However, keep in mind that this means choosing to play Disney+ content from the Apple TV app will open the show or movie in the Disney+ app. Here’s how it works…

How to use Disney+ with the Apple TV app and Up Next

On iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

  1. After signing up for Disney+ (rundown on best deals) and getting set up with the app on at least one device, open the Apple TV app
  2. Pick a Disney+ show or swipe down on the Watch Now tab to view all Disney+ content
  3. Press play on a Disney+ show or movie, then tap Connect to enable it in the TV app
  4. Now you can start watching content right from the Apple TV app (opens in the Disney+ app)
  5. For any show or movie, tap the +Add icon in the top right to add it to your Up Next list in the TV app

On Mac

Content added to Up Next from Disney+ will show up in the Apple TV app on the Mac app. But because there isn’t a Disney+ app on Mac, Apple just gives an option to watch/purchase it elsewhere, like the iTunes Store.

Here’s how the process looks on iPhone:

How to watch Disney+ on Apple TV app with iPhone, iPad, Apple TV

Up Next is handy, as you’ll see both content you’ve started and paused across your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV as well as shows you’ve manually added.

How to watch Disney+ on Apple TV app with iPhone, iPad, Apple TV

